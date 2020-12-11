Who's Playing

No. 1 Alabama @ Arkansas

Current Records: Alabama 9-0; Arkansas 3-6

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at noon ET on Saturday. The Arkansas Razorbacks will need to watch out since Bama has now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.

The Crimson Tide ran circles around the LSU Tigers last week, and the extra yardage (650 yards vs. 352 yards) paid off. Bama claimed a resounding 55-17 win over LSU on the road. With Bama ahead 45-14 at the half, the game was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of WR Devonta Smith, who caught eight passes for three TDs and 231 yards, and RB Najee Harris, who rushed for three TDs and 145 yards on 21 carries. One of the most thrilling moments was Smith's 65-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was hampered by 92 penalty yards against the Missouri Tigers last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Razorbacks had to settle for a 50-48 loss against Mizzou. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of RB Trelon Smith, who rushed for three TDs and 172 yards on 26 carries.

Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 32-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Bama is now a perfect 9-0 while Arkansas sits at 3-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Crimson Tide enter the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for 16th in the nation. But the Razorbacks are even better: they enter the contest having picked the ball off 13 times, good for third in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Arkansas a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 32-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last six years.