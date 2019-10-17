Arkansas vs. Auburn: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arkansas vs. Auburn football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. No. 11 Auburn (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-4-0; Auburn 5-1-0
What to Know
Arkansas lost both of their matches to Auburn last season, on scores of 52-20 and 34-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Arkansas and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
There was early excitement for Arkansas after they claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was Kentucky who ended up claiming the real prize. Arkansas didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-20 to Kentucky. The losing side was boosted by RB Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Boyd put himself on the highlight reel with a 74-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Miss. State two weeks ago, Auburn came back down to earth. The Tigers came up short against Florida last week, falling 24-13. Auburn's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
The Razorbacks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Auburn 34 vs. Arkansas 3
- Oct 21, 2017 - Auburn 52 vs. Arkansas 20
- Oct 22, 2016 - Auburn 56 vs. Arkansas 3
- Oct 24, 2015 - Arkansas 54 vs. Auburn 46
