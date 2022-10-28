The Auburn Tigers will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. Auburn has a six-game winning streak against Arkansas that dates back to 2016, and head coach Bryan Harsin is 9-1 as a head coach following a bye week. The Razorbacks are also coming off a bye week and picked up a road win at BYU their last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Razorbacks as 3.5-point road favorites. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 62 in the latest Auburn vs. Arkansas odds. Before locking in any Arkansas vs. Auburn picks and college football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Arkansas and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Arkansas vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -3.5

Auburn vs. Arkansas over/under: 62 points

Auburn vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -170, Auburn +140

Auburn vs. Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Auburn can cover



Auburn desperately needed its bye week, as several players left the Ole Miss game with minor injuries two weeks ago. The Tigers played seven consecutive games to open the season, with five of those coming against Power Five opponents. Head coach Bryan Harsin has been fantastic with an extra week of preparation during his career, going 9-1 following bye weeks.

The Tigers have also gone 9-1 after bye weeks since 2013, so they are in a good position coming into this game. Arkansas has lost two of its three road games this season, including a blowout loss at Mississippi State earlier this month. Auburn is on a six-game winning streak in this head-to-head series, covering the spread in five of those games.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is coming off its bye week as well, negating any advantage that Auburn might have in the rest category. The Razorbacks are also coming off their first road win of the season, putting together a complete performance in their 52-35 win at BYU two weeks ago. Their other two road games came against ranked opponents, making this a much better scheduling spot than those were.

Harsin has the hottest seat among SEC coaches right now, which will give Arkansas a mental advantage that it does not usually have in this matchup. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns against BYU in his last game, while running back Raheim Sanders rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Auburn has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games, making the Tigers a team to avoid right now.

How to make Auburn vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total in Arkansas vs. Auburn. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

So who will win Auburn vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.