The Arkansas Razorbacks will complete their season-opening three-game homestand when they host the BYU Cougars on Saturday night. Arkansas opened the homestand with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State. BYU picked up a 14-0 win against Sam Houston in its opener before cruising to a 41-16 win against Southern Utah last week. The Cougars are trying to get revenge for a 52-35 loss to Arkansas last October.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is favored by 8 points in the latest Arkansas vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is set at 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any BYU vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on BYU-Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Arkansas vs. BYU spread: Arkansas -8

Arkansas vs. BYU over/under: 47.5 points

Arkansas vs. BYU money line: Arkansas: -323, BYU: +256

Arkansas vs. BYU picks: See picks here

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has cruised to a pair of wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, scoring a combined 84 points in those games. The Razorbacks are getting set for their third straight game in Arkansas, while BYU is going on the road for the first time this season. The Cougars got off to a slow start when they scored just 14 points against Sam Houston, failing to cover the 19-point spread.

Third-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson leads Arkansas with five touchdown passes and a 73.8% completion percentage. He has also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown, and he torched BYU for 367 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Razorbacks have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 September games, while BYU has only covered three times in its last 13 games.

Why BYU can cover

BYU has picked up where it left off last season, extending its winning streak to six games with wins over Sam Houston and Southern Utah. The Cougars scored 21 points in the second quarter of their 41-16 win over Southern Utah, taking control of the game before coasting in the second half. Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 22 of 32 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior tight end Isaac Rex, sophomore wide receiver Chase Roberts and senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter have each gone over 100 receiving yards this season. Freshman running back LJ Martin leads the rushing attack with 22 carries for 118 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Arkansas has struggled to run the ball consistently through its first two games, finishing with 105 yards on 36 carries against Western Carolina. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Arkansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.