The No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats became the first Group of Five school to reach the College Football Playoff, but they will be replacing their starting quarterback when they face No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati no longer has four-year starter Desmond Ridder, who won 44 career games and led the team to two straight undefeated regular seasons. Arkansas returns its quarterback and is looking to contend in the SEC West this season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Cincinnati. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Cincinnati vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati spread: Arkansas -6.5

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati over/under: 53 points

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati money line: Arkansas -260, Cincinnati +210

Why Arkansas can cover

After a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Outback Bowl, Arkansas is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. The Razorbacks made clear improvements during head coach Sam Pittman's second year at the helm, including a 42-35 loss to Alabama. They have starting quarterback KJ Jefferson back to lead the offense after he led the team in both passing and rushing in 2021.

Jefferson completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 664 rushing yards and an additional six touchdowns on the ground. He is facing a Cincinnati defense that lost star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the NFL. The Bearcats are also replacing their starting quarterback and running back, so they are going to have trouble keeping pace with Arkansas.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati might no longer have its veteran quarterback, but redshirt senior Ben Bryant and redshirt sophomore Evan Prater are both prepared to step up. Head coach Luke Fickell has not revealed who Saturday's starter is going to be, so both quarterbacks could see game action against Arkansas. The Bearcats are going to have a strong rushing attack again in 2022, as Charles McClelland, Myles Montgomery and Corey Kiner are all solid options.

They have picked up wins over Notre Dame, Indiana and Army over the last two years, so they are not going to be intimidated by the atmosphere on Saturday. Cincinnati is on an eight-game road winning streak and has covered the spread in five of its last seven games in the month of September. The Bearcats have the roster and coaching staff to pull off an outright upset against the Razorbacks in Week 1.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cincinnati vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.