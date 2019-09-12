Arkansas vs. Colorado State odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Colorado State Rams travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Razorbacks survived a scare from FCS-level Portland State in a 20-13 win in Week 1, but fell 31-17 in their SEC opener last week against Ole Miss. The Rams, meanwhile, lost 52-31 in their opener against rival Colorado, but bounced back for a 38-13 win over FCS-level Western Illinois last week. These teams met in 2018 and the Rams used a 17-point fourth quarter to knock off their SEC foe. This time around, the Razorbacks are 10-point favorites, with the over-under set at 64 after opening at 59.5, in the Arkansas vs. Colorado State odds. Before making any Arkansas vs. Colorado State picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken into account the fact that Arkansas is making a change at quarterback, going with Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel over Ben Hicks, who won the job in the preseason.

Starkel saw significant action for the Aggies in 2017, throwing 14 touchdown passes. But he was never able to win back his starting job from Kellen Mond in 2018 and left the Razorbacks as a graduate transfer. He'll try to jolt an offense that has struggled thus far in 2019. He will have the benefit of handing off to multiple talented running backs, including Rakeem Boyd, who is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season.

Colorado State, meanwhile, got back on the right track with last week's win after a frustrating loss in its opener to Colorado. Quarterback Collin Hill is putting up some huge numbers, throwing for 738 yards and two touchdowns thus far. Four different pass catchers have at least seven receptions on the season with receivers Warren Jackson (15/142/1) and Dante Wright (10/180/2) leading the way.

