Arkansas vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Arkansas vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. LSU Tigers (away)
Current records: Arkansas 2-7; LSU 7-2
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arkansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with LSU at 8:30 p.m. Arkansas will be looking to avenge the 33-10 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
After a dominant win in their matchup three weeks ago, Arkansas were humbled two weeks ago. They took a 45-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vanderbilt. On a positive note, Ty Storey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Storey's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in Arkansas's past three games.
Meanwhile, LSU was averaging 30.38 points per game entering their contest last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Alabama. LSU ended up on the wrong side of a painful 29-0 walloping at Alabama's hands. LSU was down by 22-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Arkansas suffered a grim 33-10 defeat to LSU the last time the two teams met. Maybe Arkansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
This season, Arkansas is 4-4-0 against the spread. As for LSU, they are 5-3-0 against the spread
Series History
LSU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.
- 2017 - LSU Tigers 33 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 10
- 2016 - Arkansas Razorbacks 10 vs. LSU Tigers 38
- 2015 - LSU Tigers 14 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 31
