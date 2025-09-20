The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) head over to play the Memphis Tigers (3-0) in a non-conference battle on Saturday. The Tigers have won three straight games, including a 28-7 victory over Troy on Sept. 13. After consecutive double-digit wins, the Razorbacks fell to No. 13 Ole Miss, 41-35, last week.

Kickoff from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis is set for noon ET. The Razorbacks are 7-point favorites, according to the latest Arkansas vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5. Arkansas is the -264 money-line favorite. Before making any Memphis vs. Arkansas picks, make sure you check out the college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Arkansas vs. Memphis at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Where to watch Arkansas vs. Memphis on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Arkansas vs. Memphis betting preview

Odds: Arkansas -7, over/under of 60.5

Arkansas is coming off a six-point loss to No. 13 Ole Miss last week, but the Razorbacks' offense had a fantastic outing. They finished with 526 total yards while going 9-of-12 on third downs. Quarterback Taylen Green threw for 305 passing yards and a passing score. He also added 115 rushing yards and another rushing touchdown. Arkansas' explosive offense has helped the Over cash in their last two games.

Memphis has been able to establish the run through three games, averaging 218.3 rushing yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry, and 11 rushing touchdowns. Running back Sutton Smith leads the charge for them, logging 247 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Click here to bet on Arkansas vs. Memphis at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Model's Arkansas vs. Memphis prediction, picks

Arkansas comes into this game averaging 47.7 points per game, with 569.3 total yards of offense per contest. Quarterback Taylen Green has compiled 866 passing yards, 307 rushing yards, and 13 total touchdowns. The Tigers themselves are putting up 421 total yards of offense with 37 points a game. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting these teams to combine for 65 total points and has the Over cashing in 57% of simulations.

Want more Week 4 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Arkansas vs. Memphis. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.