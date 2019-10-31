Arkansas vs. Miss. State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arkansas vs. Mississippi State football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. Miss. State (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-6; Miss. State 3-5
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between Miss. State and Arkansas at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The teams both have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Miss. State and five for Arkansas.
The contest between Miss. State and Texas A&M on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Miss. State falling 49-30, it was darn close. Miss. State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Kylin Hill, who rushed for 150 yards and one TD on 21 carries, and QB Garrett Shrader, who picked up 64 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.
Arkansas wasn't able to make up for their 65-31 defeat to Alabama when they last met October of last year. The Razorbacks were completely outmatched, falling 48-7 to Alabama. The Razorbacks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41 to nothing.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in November of last year, as they easily beat the Razorbacks 52-6. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or does Arkansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Miss. State have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Miss. State 52 vs. Arkansas 6
- Nov 18, 2017 - Miss. State 28 vs. Arkansas 21
- Nov 19, 2016 - Arkansas 58 vs. Miss. State 42
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miss. State 51 vs. Arkansas 50
