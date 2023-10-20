An SEC showdown features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) traveling to take on against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) on Saturday. Mississippi State got back on track last week and snapped its three-game losing streak. On Oct. 7, the Bulldogs topped Western Michigan 41-28. Meanwhile, Arkansas is on a massive five-game losing streak. Last time out, No. 11 Alabama beat the Razorbacks 24-21. Mississippi State is 0-5 ATS, while Arkansas is 3-3 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville is set for noon ET. The Razorbacks are 6.5-point favorites in Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, while the over/under for total points is 48. Before making any Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas spread: Razorbacks -6.5

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas over/under: 48 points

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas money line: Razorbacks -264, Bulldogs +211

MSST: Mississippi State has hit the team total Under in its last three away games

ARK: Arkansas has hit the game total Over in eight of its last 13 games

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior quarterback Will Rogers (questionable, shoulder) is calm and poised under center. The Mississippi native completes 61% of his throws for 1,275 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. He's tossed at least two passing touchdowns in three games this season. In his last outing, Rogers went 16 of 22 for 189 yards and three touchdowns. If he can't go, Mike Wright is expected to start for MSU.

Senior receiver Lideatrick Griffin has been the No. 1 option in the passing game. Griffin has impressive quickness and agility in the open field. The Mississippi native leads the team in receptions (29), receiving yards (474), receiving touchdowns (3) and yards per reception (16.3). On Sept. 23 versus South Carolina, Griffin had seven grabs for 256 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas can cover

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson is a superb athlete and playmaker. Jefferson owns a strong throwing arm with a terrific touch on his deep passes. The Mississippi native is currently tied for second in the SEC in passing touchdowns (14) with 1,450 passing yards. On Oct. 7 versus No. 16 Ole Miss, Jefferson went 25 of 39 for 250 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Senior receiver Andrew Armstrong (6'4) thrives in contested catch situations. The Texas native ranks ninth in the conference in receiving yards (485) on 39 receptions and four touchdowns. In Week 6 against Ole Miss, Armstrong reeled eight catches for 86 yards. See which team to pick here.

