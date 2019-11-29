Arkansas vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-9; Missouri 5-6
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per game. Arkansas and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at War Memorial Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Arkansas and five for Mizzou.
The Razorbacks took a serious blow against the LSU Tigers last week, falling 56-20. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-6.
Meanwhile, Mizzou might have drawn first blood against the Tennessee Volunteers, but it was the Tennessee Volunteers who got the last laugh. Mizzou didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to Tennessee. Mizzou got a solid performance out of RB Tyler Badie, who picked up 35 yards on the ground on nine carries and snatched two receiving TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Badie didn't help his team much against the Florida Gators two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Arkansas took a serious blow against Mizzou when the two teams last met in last November, falling 38 to nothing. Maybe the Razorbacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Stadium -- Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 13-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Missouri have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Missouri 38 vs. Arkansas 0
- Nov 24, 2017 - Missouri 48 vs. Arkansas 45
- Nov 25, 2016 - Missouri 28 vs. Arkansas 24
- Nov 27, 2015 - Arkansas 28 vs. Missouri 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Oklahoma vs. OSU pick, live stream
One a weekend of college football rivalries, Bedlam has a propensity of being one of the wildest
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Clemson vs. South Carolina odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Clemson football.
-
Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona vs. Arizona State game 10,000...
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Nebraska vs. Iowa live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Nebraska vs. Iowa football game