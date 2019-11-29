Arkansas vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. Missouri (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-9; Missouri 5-6

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per game. Arkansas and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at War Memorial Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Arkansas and five for Mizzou.

The Razorbacks took a serious blow against the LSU Tigers last week, falling 56-20. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-6.

Meanwhile, Mizzou might have drawn first blood against the Tennessee Volunteers, but it was the Tennessee Volunteers who got the last laugh. Mizzou didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to Tennessee. Mizzou got a solid performance out of RB Tyler Badie, who picked up 35 yards on the ground on nine carries and snatched two receiving TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Badie didn't help his team much against the Florida Gators two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Arkansas took a serious blow against Mizzou when the two teams last met in last November, falling 38 to nothing. Maybe the Razorbacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Stadium -- Little Rock, Arkansas

War Memorial Stadium -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13-point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Missouri have won three out of their last four games against Arkansas.