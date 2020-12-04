The Missouri Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Mizzou is 4-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Arkansas is 3-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. Both teams have been great against the spread. Missouri is 5-2 ATS and Arkansas has a 6-2 ATS mark.

The Tigers are favored by three points in the latest Missouri vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Missouri vs. Arkansas:

Missouri vs. Arkansas spread: Missouri -3

Missouri vs. Arkansas over-under: 51 points

Missouri vs. Arkansas money line: Missouri -160, Arkansas 140

Latest Odds: Tigers -2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Missouri

Missouri is coming off an impressive 41-0 shutout win against Vanderbilt. The Tigers easily covered the 14.5-point spread in that matchup. They picked up their third win in their last four games and moved to 4-3 straight up on the season in coach Eli Drinkwitz's first season.

Running back Larry Rountree III has been a huge factor for the Tigers this year. He found the end zone three times against the Commodores and has now rushed for 650 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Quarterback Connor Bazelak is completing over 70 percent of his passes, and the defense has been outstanding -- ranking third in the SEC in yardage given up at just 350.4 per game.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Even though the Razorbacks had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against the LSU Tigers last week, coach Sam Pittman has largely exceeded expectations in his debut season. Quarterback Feleipe Franks, a transfer from Florida, has been a great boost for the offense. He's completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,017 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions on the season.

Running backs Trelon Smith (89-469-2) and Rakeem Boyd (82-309-3) have split the carries in the backfield and Treylon Burks (39-598-6) and Mike Woods (27-553-4) have been the playmakers at receiver. The Razorbacks haven't been as successful overall on defense, but they've been optimistic as they lead the SEC in interceptions per game at 1.63.

How to make Missouri vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Missouri vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.