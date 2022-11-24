The Missouri Tigers will try to become bowl-eligible when they close out the regular season against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Battle Line Rivalry on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 in SEC) have earned bowl bids the last two seasons. The last time the program went to three straight bowl games came when they went to seven straight postseason games between 2006-11. Meanwhile the Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4) already have earned their third straight bowl bid. They are coming off a 42-27 victory over Ole Miss that ended a two-game skid.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are 3-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56. Before locking in any Missouri vs. Arkansas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Missouri vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Missouri spread: Razorbacks -3

Arkansas vs. Missouri over/under: 56 points

Arkansas vs. Missouri money line: Razorbacks -155, Tigers +130

ARK: The Razorbacks rank eighth in the country in rushing yards per game (233.5)

MIZ: The Tigers average 7.2 tackles for loss per game, which leads the conference

Why the Razorbacks can cover

Arkansas has a devastating rushing attack. The Razorbacks average 233.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the conference and eighth in the country. In last week's win over Ole Miss, Arkansas ran for a season-high 335 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a season-best 7.8 yards per carry.

That rushing attack is led by Raheim (Rocket) Sanders. A 6-foot-2 sophomore from Rockledge, Fla., Sanders ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards (1,379) and rushing yards per game (125.4). He also has 25 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown to lead the conference in total all-purpose yards (1,628).

Why the Tigers can cover

Missouri has one of the best defenses in the SEC. The Tigers rank fourth in the conference in scoring defense (21.4 points per game), rushing defense (86.3 yards per game), passing defense (192.4 yards per game) and total defense (304.1 yards per game). Last week Missouri gave up just 259 yards and 14 points to New Mexico State.

In addition, the Tigers excel at getting into an opponent's backfield. They average 7.2 tackles for loss per game, which leads the conference and ranks 15th in the country. Ty'Ron Hopper leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss.

How to make Arkansas vs. Missouri picks

