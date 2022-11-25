The Battle Line Rivalry trophy will be up for grabs when the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks collide in the teams' regular season finale on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The trophy, which is made of silver and stands more than four feet tall and weighs more than 180 pounds, depicts the outline of the two states with the border between the states either gold or cardinal, depending on which program holds the trophy. This season the Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 in SEC) are tied for fourth in the SEC West, while the Tigers (5-6, 2-5) are tied for last in the SEC East.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are 4-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before locking in any Missouri vs. Arkansas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Friday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+ (expires 12/31). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year with promo code ALLYEAR when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Arkansas vs. Missouri and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's college football picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Missouri vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Missouri spread: Razorbacks -4

Arkansas vs. Missouri over/under: 55.5 points

Arkansas vs. Missouri money line: Razorbacks -170, Tigers +143

ARK: The Razorbacks rank eighth in the country in rushing yards per game (233.5)

MIZ: The Tigers average 7.2 tackles for loss per game, which leads the conference

Arkansas vs. Missouri picks: See picks here



Arkansas vs. Missouri streaming: Paramount+

Why the Razorbacks can cover

Arkansas has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in KJ Jefferson. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound junior has completed 165-of-244 passes (67.6%) for 2,149 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions while rushing for 472 yards and six scores in eight games. Despite missing two contests, Jefferson is one of two SEC quarterbacks with 20 passing touchdowns and five or more rushing scores this season.

In addition, Arkansas has the potential to get pressure when Missouri drops back to pass. Led by former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders (who has a team-high 8.5 sacks), the Razorbacks lead the SEC and are tied for fourth nationally in sacks (37). That's the most by an Arkansas team since 2010 (37 sacks in 13 games).

Why the Tigers can cover

Missouri has one of the best defenses in the SEC. The Tigers rank fourth in the conference in scoring defense (21.4 points per game), rushing defense (86.3 yards per game), passing defense (192.4 yards per game) and total defense (304.1 yards per game). Last week Missouri gave up just 259 yards and 14 points to New Mexico State.

In addition, the Tigers excel at getting into an opponent's backfield. They average 7.2 tackles for loss per game, which leads the conference and ranks 15th in the country. Ty'Ron Hopper leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss.

How to make Arkansas vs. Missouri picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. It also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's Missouri vs. Arkansas pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Missouri? And which side is covering well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Missouri vs. Arkansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,000 on top-rated picks over the past six years, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.