Arkansas vs. Missouri score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Arkansas and Missouri battle in a special Friday SEC on CBS
Missouri has a chance to post an eight-win season and send quarterback Drew Lock off to the NFL with a bang Saturday afternoon when the Tigers will host Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry. The Tigers lead the all-time series 6-3 in a game that naturally became a rivalry for both teams when Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.
Mizzou is fresh off a 50-17 shellacking of Tennessee last Saturday in which Lock threw two touchdowns and the offense racked up a whopping 659 yards. The defense held the Vols to just 285 yards and forced four turnovers to help them cruise to an easy win. Arkansas' fortunes last week -- and throughout the season -- were the exact opposite. The Razorbacks got smoked by Mississippi State 52-6 last week, dropping them to 2-9 (0-7 SEC) in coach Chad Morris' first season. Inconsistency from quarterback Ty Storey and a defense that has not come together have been the primary problems plaguing the Hogs in 2018.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Arkansas vs. Missouri. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
