Arkansas vs. Missouri score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Missouri has a chance to post an eight-win season and send quarterback Drew Lock off to the NFL with a bang Saturday afternoon when the Tigers will host Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry. The Tigers lead the all-time series 6-3 in a game that naturally became a rivalry for both teams when Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

Mizzou is fresh off a 50-17 shellacking of Tennessee last Saturday in which Lock threw two touchdowns and the offense racked up a whopping 659 yards. The defense held the Vols to just 285 yards and forced four turnovers to help them cruise to an easy win. Arkansas' fortunes last week -- and throughout the season -- were the exact opposite. The Razorbacks got smoked by Mississippi State 52-6 last week, dropping them to 2-9 (0-7 SEC) in coach Chad Morris' first season. Inconsistency from quarterback Ty Storey and a defense that has not come together have been the primary problems plaguing the Hogs in 2018.

