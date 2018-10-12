Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)

Current records: Arkansas 1-5; Ole Miss 4-2

What to Know

On Saturday Arkansas takes on Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 38-37 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Things haven't been easy for Arkansas, and their match last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to five. They suffered a grim 65-31 defeat to Alabama last Saturday. Despite Arkansas' defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ty Storey, who passed for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Ole Miss coming into their contest against UL-Monroe last Saturday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Ole Miss took the game and then some with a 70-21 win over UL-Monroe. The success represented a nice turnaround for Ole Miss, who in their last game suffered a tough 45-16 loss.

The last time the two teams met, Arkansas won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Ole Miss 38-37. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does Ole Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas

War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rebels are a big 7 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

This season, Arkansas is 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Arkansas has won all of the games they've played against Ole Miss in the last 4 years.