Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Arkansas

Current Records: Ole Miss 1-2; Arkansas 1-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Ole Miss was not quite the Alabama Crimson Tide's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Rebels took a 63-48 bruising from Bama. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Despite their defeat, Ole Miss got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Snoop Conner, who rushed for two TDs and 128 yards on 21 carries, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arkansas as they fell 30-28 to the Auburn Tigers last week. Despite the loss, Arkansas got a solid performance out of QB Feleipe Franks, who passed for four TDs and 318 yards on 30 attempts.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Rebels going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Ole Miss comes into the matchup boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. But the Razorbacks enter the matchup having picked the ball off four times, good for 10th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville,, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville,, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.05

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rebels slightly, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Arkansas have won three out of their last five games against Ole Miss.