Arkansas vs. Ole Miss odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

An SEC battle is on tap between Ole Miss and Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Those betting on Arkansas and Ole Miss in their recent games were let down by both teams. The Razorbacks failed to cover their 30.5-point spread in a 20-13 win over Portland State last week. Similarly, Ole Miss not only lost, but failed to get within the 4.5-point spread against Memphis. In this SEC opener for both side, the Rebels are favored by 6 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before you make any Arkansas vs. Ole Miss picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Rebels and Memphis last week, but the 65-point over-under wound up being inflated. Ole Miss kept the game competitive, but the squad still lost 15-10 to Memphis last week as the Tigers avenged a loss from the last time those teams met up in 2016.

Meanwhile, Arkansas got a win in its home opener. The Razorbacks walked away with a 20-13 victory over Portland State. Arkansas can attribute much of its success to RB Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

A couple offensive stats from 2018 to consider: Ole Miss was fifth in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 346.4 on average. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to overall touchdowns last season, where the team accrued only 28.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.