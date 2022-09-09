Who's Playing

South Carolina @ No. 21 Arkansas

Current Records: South Carolina 1-0; Arkansas 1-0

Last Season Records: Arkansas 9-4; South Carolina 7-6

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. USC will be hoping to build upon the 48-22 win they picked up against Arkansas when they previously played in October of 2017.

The Gamecocks decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 102 penalty yards. They were the clear victors by a 35-14 margin over the Georgia State Panthers. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 13 points in USC's favor. Their RB MarShawn Lloyd filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Arkansas beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24 last week. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson did work as he passed for three TDs and 223 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 62 yards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.