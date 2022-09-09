An SEC matchup features the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) traveling to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to play the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on Saturday afternoon. Last week the Gamecocks started the season in style, defeating Georgia State 35-14. On the other side, Arkansas outmatched then 23rd-ranked Cincinnati 31-24.

Kickoff from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is set for noon ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before making any South Carolina vs. Arkansas picks or Week 2 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Arkansas and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arkansas vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -8.5

South Carolina vs. Arkansas over/under: 53 points

South Carolina vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -335, Gamecocks +260

SC: The Gamecocks are 4-1-2 ATS in their last seven games in September

ARK: The Razorbacks are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games in September

South Carolina vs. Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Arkansas can cover



Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson is a dynamic playmaker for the Razorbacks. Jefferson is physically imposing (6-foot-3, 242 pounds) and plays the position in his own way. The Mississippi native owns a quick release with the athleticism to make plays with his legs. Jefferson played superbly in the season opener, completing 18-of-26 pass attempts for 223 yards and three passing touchdowns. Jefferson also rushed for 62 yards and another score.

Senior tight end Trey Knox has built an excellent rapport with Jefferson. Knox is a nice possession target with the ability to make defenders miss in the middle of the field. The Tennessee native creates mismatches due to his big frame and long arms. Last week, Knox led the team with six catches for 75 yards and two TDs.

Why South Carolina can cover

Quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina and is truing to take the Gamecocks to the next level. Rattler is a natural gunslinger with an electric arm. He is generally accurate with good zip on the ball. The Arizona native does take risks with the ball which can lead to some interceptions. In Week 1, Rattler tossed 227 passing yards with a passing touchdown along with two interceptions.

Senior receiver Jalen Brooks headlined the Gamecocks' air attack in the win over Georgia State. Brooks was able to use his speed to stretch the field for South Carolina. He reeled in four catches for a team-best 88 yards. Junior receiver Antwane Wells Jr. is another talented pass-catcher in the receiving corp. Wells Jr. is a precise route runner who gets quickly in and out of his cuts. Last week, the Virginia native caught seven passes for 55 yards.

How to make South Carolina vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. South Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.