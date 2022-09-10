South Carolina and No. 16 Arkansas square off in an SEC battle on Saturday afternoon. Both teams roll into this conference opener coming off a Week 1 victory. The Gamecocks beat the Georgia State Panthers 35-14. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks beat the then-No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24.

Kickoff is set for noon ET in Fayetteville, Ark. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Razorbacks as 9-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds. The over/under for total points is 54.5, up two points from the opening line. Before locking in any South Carolina vs. Arkansas picks or Week 2 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Arkansas and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arkansas vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -9

South Carolina vs. Arkansas over/under: 54.5 points

South Carolina vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -345, Gamecocks +270

SC: The Gamecocks are 4-1-2 ATS in their last seven games in September

ARK: The Razorbacks are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games in September

Why Arkansas can cover



The Razorbacks are strong on the ground. This offensive unit is filled with dynamic playmakers including junior quarterback KJ Jefferson and sophomore running back Raheim Sanders. Jefferson is a dual-threat weapon who has displayed speed and agility. In 2021, Jefferson finished with 664 yards and six scores on the ground.

Sanders is the main option in the backfield for the Razorbacks. The Florida native has showcased his ability to make defenders miss with great vision. In the win over Cincinnati, he led the team with 20 carries for 117 yards with 5.8 yards per carry. As a team, Arkansas rushed for 224 yards against Cincinnati last week, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Why South Carolina can cover

Quarterback Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma and is truing to take the Gamecocks to the next level. Rattler is a natural gunslinger with an electric arm. He is generally accurate with good zip on the ball. The Arizona native does take risks with the ball which can lead to some interceptions. In Week 1, Rattler tossed 227 passing yards with a passing touchdown along with two interceptions.

Senior receiver Jalen Brooks headlined the Gamecocks' air attack in the win over Georgia State. Brooks was able to use his speed to stretch the field for South Carolina. He reeled in four catches for a team-best 88 yards. Junior receiver Antwane Wells Jr. is another talented pass-catcher in the receiving corp. Wells Jr. is a precise route runner who gets quickly in and out of his cuts. Last week, the Virginia native caught seven passes for 55 yards.

