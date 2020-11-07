Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Arkansas

Current Records: Tennessee 2-3; Arkansas 2-3

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Tennessee is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Tennessee two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 48-17 walloping at the Alabama Crimson Tide's hands. Tennessee was down 42-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Jarrett Guarantano, who passed for two TDs and 162 yards on 24 attempts.

Meanwhile, Arkansas might have drawn first blood against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but it was A&M who got the last laugh. The Razorbacks took a 42-31 hit to the loss column. They were their own worst enemy and cost themselves 90 yards in penalties. QB Feleipe Franks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 239 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 91 yards on the ground.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Volunteers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.22

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.