Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas (home) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (away)
Current Records: Arkansas 2-2-0; Texas A&M 2-2-0
What to Know
Texas A&M is 4-0 against Arkansas since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Texas A&M and Arkansas will face off at noon ET at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies will be hoping to build upon the 24-17 win they picked up against Arkansas the last time they played.
The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 99 yards due to penalties like Texas A&M did last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 28-20 loss against Auburn. The over/under? 48. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, if Arkansas was riding high off their 55-34 takedown of Colorado State two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Razorbacks came up short against San Jose State, falling 31-24. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Razorbacks to swallow was that they had been favored by 20.5 points coming into the game.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies enter the matchup having picked the ball five times, good for 12th in the the nation. Less enviably, the Razorbacks are stumbling into the contest with the 10th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 6 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arkansas.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $171.57
Odds
The Aggies are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 23-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Texas A&M 24 vs. Arkansas 17
- Sep 23, 2017 - Texas A&M 50 vs. Arkansas 43
- Sep 24, 2016 - Texas A&M 45 vs. Arkansas 24
- Sep 26, 2015 - Texas A&M 28 vs. Arkansas 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game