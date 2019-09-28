Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Arkansas (home) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (away)

Current Records: Arkansas 2-2-0; Texas A&M 2-2-0

What to Know

Texas A&M is 4-0 against Arkansas since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Texas A&M and Arkansas will face off at noon ET at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies will be hoping to build upon the 24-17 win they picked up against Arkansas the last time they played.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 99 yards due to penalties like Texas A&M did last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 28-20 loss against Auburn. The over/under? 48. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, if Arkansas was riding high off their 55-34 takedown of Colorado State two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. The Razorbacks came up short against San Jose State, falling 31-24. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Razorbacks to swallow was that they had been favored by 20.5 points coming into the game.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies enter the matchup having picked the ball five times, good for 12th in the the nation. Less enviably, the Razorbacks are stumbling into the contest with the 10th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 6 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arkansas.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $171.57

Odds

The Aggies are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.