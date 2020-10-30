A SEC showdown is on tap Saturday between the eighth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Arkansas is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Aggies are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played in October.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, are 6-0 against the spread in their last six SEC games. The Aggies are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54. Before you make any Arkansas vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of nearly $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Texas A&M. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -13.5

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M over-under: 54 points

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -500, Arkansas +400

What you need to know about Arkansas

The Razorbacks' defense is allowing 25.5 points per game (fourth in the SEC) and Arkansas is also tied with LSU for the best turnover margin in the SEC at plus-6. Arkansas has recorded a conference-best 10 interceptions, led by freshman Hudson Clark with three picks.

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks has passed for 974 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The Arkansas secondary took a hit this week when cornerback Jerry Jacobs opted out of rest of the season -- the fourth Razorback to opt out.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies have not hosted the annual rivalry game against Arkansas on campus since 2012, and the past six meetings have been played at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. Texas A&M prevailed 45-33 at Fayetteville, Ark., in 2013. Quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown for 984 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Texas A&M's offensive line has allowed only one sack, and the Aggies rank third in the SEC in rushing yards per game at 172.25 yards per outing. Running back Isaiah Spiller ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards per game (107.5) and is tops in yards per carry (6.72).

How to make Arkansas vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting both teams combine to score 47 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Texas A&M? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.