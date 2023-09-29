The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas opened the season with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, but it has suffered back-to-back losses to BYU and No. 12 LSU since then. Texas A&M is coming off a win over Auburn, despite losing its starting quarterback to a season-ending injury. The Aggies escaped with a 23-21 win against the Razorbacks last season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Texas A&M is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -6.5

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M over/under: 53.5 points

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M money line: Arkansas: +198, Texas A&M -244

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M lost starting quarterback Conner Weigman to a season-ending foot injury last week, but former LSU starter Max Johnson stepped up with 123 yards and two second-half touchdowns in the 27-10 win over Auburn. Johnson will have wide receiver Noah Thomas back in the mix after missing the last six quarters. He also has a pair of elite targets in wide receivers Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith, who have combined for nearly 600 receiving yards this season.

Junior running back Amari Daniels leads Texas A&M's rushing attack with 234 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He is facing an Arkansas defense that has allowed 72 combined points in its last two outings. Texas A&M has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it is 10-1 in its last 11 games against Arkansas.

Why Arkansas can cover

While Arkansas has lost 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams, it has covered the spread in four of the last five games. The Razorbacks continue to excel as underdogs, covering the spread in 13 of their last 20 games in that role. One of those instances came last week at LSU, as they easily stayed within the 17.5-point spread in their 34-31 loss.

Arkansas tied the game at 31-31 with just over five minutes remaining before giving up a game-winning field goal with five seconds left. Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 918 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while rushing for 128 yards and an additional score. The Razorbacks have an offensive edge over a Texas A&M team that has been forced to make a quarterback change. See which team to pick here.

