A former Southwest Conference rivalry is rekindled with the matchup of Arkansas and Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, bringing two great fanbases and programs to the Memphis area for this SEC-Big 12 showdown.

In terms of the all-time series, Arkansas leads 29-8, but this game marks the first time that the two programs have squared off in a bowl game. It's also the first time these two teams have played since 2015, when Patrick Mahomes led Texas Tech to a road win against an Arkansas team that included future pros Hunter Henry and Alex Collins.

The game itself is a familiar one for the Razorbacks, who are making their seventh appearance in the Liberty Bowl (3-3 record all-time). Texas Tech has just one previous Liberty Bowl appearance, but it came in 2021 against Mississippi State in the first of three straight bowl wins for the program.

Injuries and opt-outs will play a role in the depth charts as these two teams field the best squad possible for their 2024 finale, but with the absence of some household names, there is opportunity for younger players. Both of these coaching staffs hope to solidify not just a strong finish, but also build momentum towards the work for 2025.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech: Need to know

Two undefeated bowl coaches: Both Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire have a 2-0 record in bowl games as coach. Pittman has actually guided the Razorbacks to bowl eligibility in four of his first five seasons, but the 2020 Texas Bowl was canceled due to COVID. Arkansas won the Outback Bowl at the end of 2021 and the Liberty Bowl at the end 2022 before failing to reach the postseason last year. McGuire, meanwhile, is in just his third year, and so far in a small sample size has only reached and won bowl games leading the Red Raiders. Something has to give on Friday, as one of these coaches will take their first bowl defeat.

Texas Tech turning to a true freshman at QB: Texas Tech starting quarterback quarterback Behren Morton underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the regular season, so offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will be turning to true freshman quarterback Will Hammond to lead the offense. Hammond is an Austin, Texas, native who was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and named a finalist for the Mr. Texas High School Football Player of the Year Award. And while Arkansas does have an advantage in that starting quarterback Taylen Green is healthy and planning to play in the Liberty Bowl, the Razorbacks will be without star running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, the SEC's fifth-leading rusher, and others as they opt out in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bobby Petrino effect: Pittman hired Petrino, the former Arkansas coach, to be the team's new offensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season, and the results have largely matched the expectations of bringing such a respected offensive mind back to Fayetteville. Arkansas finished the regular season ranked third in the SEC and 13th nationally in total offense, averaging 451.2 yards per game. A big part of the offensive success this season has come thanks to a ground game that averages 182.0 rushing yards per game and ranks second in the SEC with 10 rushing touchdowns, but that group will be short-handed without Jackson.

How to watch Liberty Bowl live

Date: Friday, Dec. 27 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Liberty Bowl prediction, picks

Even with all the opt-outs and injuries impacting the offenses for both teams, this still has the look of a game that could turn into a high-scoring shootout. Texas Tech was one of the top "over" teams in the country this season, hitting the over 67% of the time even while having some of the highest totals, on average, in the country. The Red Raiders play fast, score often and have a defense that can give up a lot of points as well. Pick: Over 51.5

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for 10 outright upsets during college football's bowl and playoff season. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates every matchup 10,000 times.