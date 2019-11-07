Arkansas vs. Western Kentucky odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at noon ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is 2-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Western Kentucky is 5-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. Western Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games, while Arkansas is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games. The Razorbacks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 52.5 points. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Western Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season.

Now, it has simulated Arkansas vs. Western Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Arkansas suffered a tough 54-24 defeat to Mississippi State last weekend, its sixth straight loss. The Razorbacks got a strong effort from running back Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and one TD on 11 carries -- including a highlight-reel 52-yard TD run in the second quarter. Boyd has rushed for 820 yards and six TDs on 142 carries this season.

Western Kentucky came up short against Florida Atlantic last weekend, falling 35-24. The Hilltoppers lead 14-0 early but couldn't hold on. Arkansas transfer quarterback Ty Storey has thrown for 1,477 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions.

The Razorbacks are ninth-worst team in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up 221 per game. But the Hilltoppers enter Saturday with the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, gaining only 107.6 on average. Arkansas' defense allows 35.2 points and 443.2 total yards per game.

Arkansas has won nine of its last 10 games against Conference USA teams, while Western Kentucky is 3-16 straight up in its last 19 games against Southeastern Conference teams.

So who wins Western Kentucky vs. Arkansas?