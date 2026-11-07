Army vs. Air Force live updates: Black Knights, Falcons clash in next leg of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

The Commander-In-Chief's trophy is on the line on Saturday night when Air Force travels to Michie Stadium to face Army at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

After the Falcons defeated Navy earlier this season in Colorado Springs, a road win over Army would secure Air Force the Commander-In-Chief's trophy for the first time since 2022. The Black Knights, meanwhile, can put one hand on the trophy with a win at home, guaranteeing at least a share of the prize for the battle between the three service academies.

The two option teams have featured in plenty of high-scoring games this season, but if Air Force's 14-9 win over Navy is any indication, this will be another classic service academy game that's decided by field position and which offense can break a few big plays.

Army will lean on star quarterback Cale Hellums, who also leads the team in rushing, to create those plays. Hellums leads the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns this season. Air Force, which lost starter Liam Szarka to injury early in the season, throws the ball extremely rarely now and leans heavily on fullback Kemper Hodges -- fresh off a game with 35 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns against UConn.

The Commander-In-Chief's trophy could be secured on Saturday night, and we'll be tracking all the action right here.

Watch Army vs. Air Force live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.