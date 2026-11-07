 Skip to Main Content

Army vs. Air Force live updates: Black Knights, Falcons clash in next leg of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Army and Air Force do battle in primetime on CBS

By
1 min read

The Commander-In-Chief's trophy is on the line on Saturday night when Air Force travels to Michie Stadium to face Army at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. 

After the Falcons defeated Navy earlier this season in Colorado Springs, a road win over Army would secure Air Force the Commander-In-Chief's trophy for the first time since 2022. The Black Knights, meanwhile, can put one hand on the trophy with a win at home, guaranteeing at least a share of the prize for the battle between the three service academies. 

The two option teams have featured in plenty of high-scoring games this season, but if Air Force's 14-9 win over Navy is any indication, this will be another classic service academy game that's decided by field position and which offense can break a few big plays. 

Army will lean on star quarterback Cale Hellums, who also leads the team in rushing, to create those plays. Hellums leads the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns this season. Air Force, which lost starter Liam Szarka to injury early in the season, throws the ball extremely rarely now and leans heavily on fullback Kemper Hodges -- fresh off a game with 35 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns against UConn.  

The Commander-In-Chief's trophy could be secured on Saturday night, and we'll be tracking all the action right here. 

Watch Army vs. Air Force live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@AF_Football via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 11:23 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 6:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ArmyWP_Football via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 10:50 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 5:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ArmyWP_Football via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 10:42 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 5:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@AF_Football via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 10:40 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 5:40 pm EST
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota (11/7)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: Oklahoma State at Kansas State (11/7)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri (11/7)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah (11/7)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: UNC at UConn (11/7)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Booth Recap: North Carolina at UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: TCU at No. 22 Arizona (11/6)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    CFB Week 10 Highlights: Nebraska at Illinois (11/6)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    CJ Carr's Record vs. Ranked Opponents

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    BYU Heads to Utah for Must-Win Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    How Miami's Offense Adjusts Without Malachi Toney

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Ruled Out vs Georgia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    WR Ryan Coleman-Williams (Knee) Questionable at LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Out for Rest of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Is Arizona Still in the Big 12 Title Race?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Saturday Spotlight: Arch Manning's Future in Austin

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Saturday Spotlight: Lane Kiffin Letdown?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Heisman Spotlight: Darian Mensah vs. CJ Carr

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Is Kentucky the Biggest Fraud in the CFP Top 10?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    No. 10 Ole Miss' Defense Will Be Put To the Test vs. No. 2 Georgia

See All NCAAF Videos