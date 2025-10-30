Army (3-4) has a chance to eliminate Air Force (2-5) from contention in the 2025 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy race when it travels to Falcon Stadium on Saturday for a key matchup in one of college football's most storied rivalries. The game kicks off at noon ET on CBS.

The Black Knights have controlled the series lately, winning six of the past eight meetings, though this will be their first trip to Colorado Springs since 2019.

Army enters with a continued emphasis on its ground attack, led by quarterback Cale Hellums, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season -- tied for fourth-most among FBS quarterbacks. Defensively, the Black Knights have dominated the Falcons in recent years, allowing just one touchdown across the past three meetings while forcing 10 turnovers in that span.

Air Force counters with sophomore dual-threat quarterback Liam Szarka, who has rushed for 725 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing for more than 1,000 yards this season, emerging as one of the nation's most versatile offensive weapons.

Army vs. Air Force: Need to know

Rushing showdown: Army and Air Force rank among the FBS's top four rushing offenses in yards per game. The Black Knights average 275.6 yards per contest, while the Falcons are slightly ahead at 283.7. What stands out, though, is the difference in efficiency against FBS opponents: Air Force (55.4%) ranks third nationally, while Army (49.5%) is tied for 26th.

Field general: Army linebacker Andon Thomas leads the defense with 59 total tackles this season. One of the most experienced Black Knights on that side of the ball, the 6-foot, 230-pound senior has 20 starts since the beginning of last season. His presence will be key in slowing Air Force's attack, which has averaged 6.2 yards per carry over its last two games.

Historical context: Army has struggled historically in Colorado Springs, winning just four times at Falcon Stadium, most recently in 2017. Air Force leads the all-time series, 38-20-1. This will be Army's first visit to Falcon Stadium since 2019, making it a significant test for the Black Knights as they look to maintain recent success in the series and gain an edge in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy race.

Where to watch Army vs. Air Force live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Army vs. Air Force prediction, picks

There isn't an obvious trend to follow, with neither Army nor Air Force being particularly consistent against the spread this season while being on opposite sides of the over/under trends when it comes to totals. But the Falcons showed signs of life recently, finally prevailing for a win against Wyoming in Week 8 to snap a five-game losing skid, which included back-to-back defeats by a field goal. Momentum and historical home-field advantage gives Air Force the slight edge here. Pick: Air Force SU

