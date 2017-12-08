Army at Navy: Prediction, pick, line, odds, time, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 118th Army-Navy Game will take place at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2002 that Army was coming into the game having won the year before. Last year, Army put an end to Navy's 14-game win streak -- the longest win streak for either team in the series' history -- by beating the Midshipmen 21-17.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Army: This has already been a successful season for Army. After going 8-5 last year to finish with its first winning record since 2010, and only its second since 1996, Army is 8-3 this season and could still reach 10 wins on the year. Yet, as impressive a turnaround has it has been for the Cadets under Jeff Monken, a loss to Navy would make the season feel like something of a disappointment.

As is typically the case for Army, the star of the show is quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw. Bradshaw's only attempted 39 passes on the season, so he isn't asked to throw much, but he does lead the team with 1,472 yards rushing as well as 11 touchdowns. Running back Darnell Woolfolk has 11 touchdowns as well to go with his 668 rushing yards on the season.

Navy: The Midshipmen have not had the kind of season they were hoping for. During the academy's first two seasons in the American Athletic Conference, it went 20-7 overall and 14-2 in conference play. This season, the Mids enter their season finale against Army at 6-5 and only 4-4 in the AAC. A loss to Army would give Navy six losses in a season for the first time since Ken Niumatalolo took over the program in 2008.

The good news for Navy heading into this game is that if the team has had a serious deficiency in 2017, it's been its pass defense. That's not something that should be a major problem for the Mids against Army.

Prediction

This game is not easy to predict, at least not as easy as it was when Army was struggling. Two option teams means there will be fewer possessions, and fewer plays run than during your typical game, meaning it will be closer and lower-scoring than most game. Option offenses that involve a lot of pitches also mean there will be turnovers, and turnovers decide the outcome of these games frequently. So, honestly, it's a coin flip. In such cases. I tend to like taking points, and when Army -- the team that seems to be on an upward trajectory at the moment -- is the one getting them, all the better. Pick: Army +3



