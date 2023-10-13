Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Troy 4-2, Army 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Troy will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for Troy at home against Arkansas State as the team secured a 37-3 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 20-0.

Kimani Vidal had a dynamite game for Troy, rushing for 245 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 8.8 yards per carry. Vidal's most impressive run was a 69 yard score in the fourth quarter. Gunnar Watson was another key contributor, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown while picking up 11.2 yards per attempt.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Arkansas State to a paltry 203 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Troy's ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Javon Solomon and his two sacks.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Troy, adding 13 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Scott Taylor Renfroe: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Army last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Boston College by a score of 27-24. That means Army has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Even though the team lost, they still saw several impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Bryson Daily, who threw for 105 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.9% of his passes, and also rushed for 99 yards on only 14 carries.

Troy's victory was their third straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 4-2. That solid showing came about in large part from their offensive dominance: across that stretch, they averaged 30.67 points per game. With that loss, Army has a losing record at 2-3.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are among the best in the rush game. The Trojans have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 179.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Black Knights struggle in that department as they've been averaging even better at 200.6 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game will be decided on the ground. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Troy is a 4.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.