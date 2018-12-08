Army-Navy Game 2018: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, kickoff time, location

College football is a sport built on tradition and rivalry, and there may not be a better representative of both those tenets than the annual meeting between Army and Navy. The first meeting on the gridiron between these two service academies took place in 1890, with Army winning 32-16. They wouldn't meet again until 1899. They played 30 times between then and 1927, and have played every season since 1930; even during World War II.

Over that time, the series has been split pretty evenly, with Navy holding a 60-51-7 advantage. Both teams tend to dominate in spurts, with Navy recently winning 14 straight between 2002 and 2015. The Knights put an end to that streak -- the longest winning streak by either team in series history -- in 2016 with a 21-17 win, and followed it up last season with a thrilling 14-13 victory.

Will Army stretch its win streak to three games, or will Navy end its season on a high note with a win? Here's how you can watch and stream the 2018 Army-Navy Game on Saturday afternoon.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

Army will win if ... it sticks to the gameplan and takes care of the football. Army has only lost four fumbles this season, which is something of a miracle considering it's an option team pitching the ball with regularity. But it's the second season in a row the Knights have only lost four fumbles. More often than not, the team that does the better job taking care of the football wins this game.

Navy will win if ... like Army, it will need to take care of the football. Unlike Army, Navy's turned the ball over more often, as it's lost 10 fumbles. Aside from that, though, the key for Navy will be finding ways to make big plays on offense. Whether it's on the ground or through the air, Navy will need to find success with explosive plays to pull off the upset.

