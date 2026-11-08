Army will sport an "organic camouflage" look for its Dec. 12 rivalry showdown with Navy, as the Black Knights don special uniforms that will pay tribute to the 4th Infantry Division. Known as the "Ivy Soldiers," the division boasts a legacy dating back to World War I.

The threads will specifically pay homage to 4th Infantry Division soldiers from the 2014-19 Operation Atlantic Resolve. As the Black Knights seek to snap a two-game losing streak against the Midshipmen, they'll do so in threads loaded with symbolism.

"In the 25 years since the attacks on September 11th, Ivy Soldiers have been at the forefront in answering the nation's call," said narrator Michael Strahan on Army's announcement of the uniforms. "We will strive to emulate their dominance of any type of battlefield and consistent capability to always be ready and forward when we take the field against our rivals."

Details go all the way down to the cleats, which incorporate 3D-embossed ivy vines weaving into the edges of Nike's swoosh. Above the numbers on the jersey backs — where player names would be emblazoned for most teams — each of Army's uniforms will simply read "Ivy soldier."

A total of 25 Ivy Soldiers have earned the Medal of Honor during the Division's 100+ year history. The early line in this year's game, which will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, favors Navy by 2.5.