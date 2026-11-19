The 24-team College Football Playoff has prompted more change for Army vs. Navy. On Thursday, the FBS Oversight Committee approved a waiver allowing the historic rivalry game to be played as a 13th contest in the 2027 season.

With conference championship games eliminated, this waiver allows Army and Navy to play 12 regular-season games prior to playoff selection day. Then, the two rivals will meet the following weekend to continue one of the greatest traditions in sports while ensuring that the game gets a Saturday to itself.

"The waiver will also allow Army and Navy to have 12 games, like all other FBS teams, for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to consider for inclusion into the bracket, followed by a 13th game against each other after playoff selections are made," the committee said in its announcement.

Starting in 2027, when the 24-team playoff field goes into effect, the Army vs. Navy Game will be moved back to the first weekend in December. Since 2009, the Black Knights and Midshipmen have played on the second weekend of December to accommodate conference championship weekend.

If either Army or Navy reaches the CFP, then that team will have an extra game instead of a bye week before the first round. In that case, the 13th game could serve as a disadvantage, but it's hard to believe either side would care about those ramifications.

Army and Navy will meet in Philadelphia over the next two seasons, but the site for 2029 is still up for bid. Navy leads the all-time series 64-55-7 and has won the last two meetings with Army.

In addition to the waiver for Army vs. Navy, the FBS Oversight Committee also approved a waiver that permits off-field staff members who do not