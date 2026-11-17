The 2026 Army-Navy Game will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Dec. 12 (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS) before returning to its most traditional home of Philadelphia in 2027. That will be the first year the game moves back to the first weekend of December as part of changes to the college football calendar due to the 24-team College Football Playoff.

The 2027 edition will be the 91st time America's Game has been played in Philadelphia, and on Tuesday the Army-Navy Game announced Philly's Lincoln Financial Field would host four more editions of Army-Navy in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034.

"We are thrilled to see the Army-Navy Game return to its rightful home in Philadelphia, a city that has proudly welcomed this iconic rivalry for more than 100 years," said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the PHLCVB. "Philadelphia's place in our nation's history is deeply intertwined with the founding of both the United States Army and Navy, making our city a fitting and meaningful home for this storied tradition. We are honored to once again welcome the nation's midshipmen, cadets, alumni, fans, and visitors to Philadelphia to celebrate the game, its traditions, and the spirit of service."

The 2034 game will be Philadelphia's 95th time hosting the Army-Navy Game, and the odd years between Philly's upcoming host dates will be awarded through a nationwide bidding process that begins in January 2027.

New York and New Jersey have hosted the Army-Navy Game 16 total times -- and will make it 17 when it hosts this year's edition -- while Baltimore has hosted the game seven times, including in 2025. Washington D.C., Chicago, Pasadena and Foxborough are the other major cities to have hosted the game in the past.