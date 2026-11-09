The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams will have ripple effects across the sport in 2027, and among the numerous changes to the schedule is the Army vs. Navy Game moving up a week to Dec. 4.

The 128th edition of the annual rivalry game was scheduled to be played on Dec. 11 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. With the elimination of conference championship games and the first round of the new 24-team CFP starting on Dec. 9, Army-Navy will move up to the first weekend of December -- where it will remain for as long as the format is in place.

The venue for the 2027 edition of Army-Navy will remain Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, as city and stadium officials were able to make the new date work. It will be the 91st playing of Army-Navy in Philadelphia, and the game will once again be broadcast on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Army-Navy has always gotten the final weekend of the college football season to itself to showcase the two storied service academies, but the exact date has shifted as the college football calendar has changed over the years.

Army-Navy first moved to the second Saturday in December in 2009 to accommodate conference championship weekend, and now moves back to the first Saturday in December, where it's been played 45 times previously.

Navy leads the all-time series 64-55-7 and has won the last two meetings with Army.