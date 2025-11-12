There is no game in college football like Army-Navy. The pageantry and atmosphere of the game between the two largest service academies are unmatched, which are more incentives for the two meet at the end of the season in a standalone spot.

As is the case for some time, when the two teams meet this year on December 13 in Baltimore they will wear special uniforms for the occasion. The Army-Navy game is an opportunity for the two service academies to pay tribute the history of their branch of the armed forces, and the uniforms have become a big part of that.

Army unveiled its uniform Wednesday for the 2025 Army-Navy game, which pays tribute to 250 years of service since the Army was founded as the Continental Army in 1775 ahead of the Revolutionary War.

The marble coloring of the uniform is a tribute to the headstones for soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, while a thin purple outline around the numbers honors those who received the Purple Heart. The helmets feature the U.S. Army seal and the Espontoon, representing the Army's role as the "tip of the spear." On the uniforms themselves, players will wear The Great Seal on their shoulders and have nameplates using the Constitution font.

This year's Army-Navy game will be a battle between quality teams, as Army is 5-4 on the season and Navy is 7-2 and sits atop the American Conference standings with two games to go before the Black Knights.