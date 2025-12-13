The Army Black Knights battle the Navy Midshipmen in the 126th edition of the Army-Navy Game. It will be the first meeting in Baltimore since 2016. The winner will come away with the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, with both teams registering wins over Air Force this season. This is just the ninth time in series history that the winner of this game also decides the trophy. Army (6-5, 4-4 American), who tied for sixth in the conference, have won three of their last four. Navy (9-2, 7-1 American), who tied for first in the league, have won two in a row. Ten of the past 14 Army-Navy matchups have come down to 7 points or fewer, and Unders have hit at an 82% rate in all service academy games since 2014.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is at 3 p.m. ET. The Midshipmen are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5 via SportsLine consensus, down a point from the opening line. Before making any Navy vs. Army picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Be sure to watch the game on CBS or Paramount+, where you can get a free 7-day trial. Sign up here.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Navy. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Navy vs. Army:

Army vs. Navy spread Navy -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Army vs. Navy over/under 38.5 points Army vs. Navy money line Navy -266, Army +216 Army vs. Navy picks See picks at SportsLine Army vs. Navy streaming Paramount+

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Why Navy can cover

Senior quarterback Blake Horvath is a dual threat. He leads the team in passing, completing 81 of 131 passes (61.8%) for 1,390 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions and a 166.0 rating. He also has rushed 174 times for 1,040 yards (6.0 average) and 14 touchdowns. In a 34-31 win over Air Force on Oct. 4, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 17 times for 130 yards and one score.

His top target in the passing attack is senior wide receiver Eli Heidenreich. In 11 games, he has 40 receptions for 805 yards (20.1 average) and four touchdowns. He has also rushed 62 times for 409 yards (6.6 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Air Force, he caught eight passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Army can cover

Junior quarterback Cale Hellums is also a dual threat and leads the Black Knights' offense. In 11 games, he led Army in both rushing and passing. He has completed 35 of 69 passes (50.7%) for 504 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also carried 264 times for 1,078 yards (4.1 average) and 15 touchdowns. In a 20-17 win at Air Force on Nov. 1, he completed 5 of 9 passes for 102 yards and a score, as well as carried 26 times for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Another dual threat is senior wide receiver Noah Short. In 11 games, he has 22 receptions for 279 yards (12.7 average) and one touchdown. He has also rushed 91 times for 552 yards (6.1 average) and one touchdown. In a 27-24 win at Texas-San Antonio, Short rushed 14 times for 127 yards (9.1 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 46 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. Navy, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Navy spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line picks, and find out.