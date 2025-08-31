Army football player Larry Pickett Jr. rescued a man from a burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery, N.Y. early Sunday morning, the program confirmed to CBS Sports. According to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department, the vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 9W and became fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded to the accident and extinguished the blaze.

According to Pickett's father, Larry Pickett, the sophomore safety from Raleigh, N.C. ran toward the burning vehicle despite the downed power lines crackling around it. He then pulled the man from the vehicle and moved him out of harm's way before the flames fully erupted.

"Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day!" Pickett posted on social media. "I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life! Not only is he making an impact in the classroom and on the football field at the United States Military Academy at West Point, but he's also making a difference in his community!"

Pickett Jr. is in his second year at Army and made his first career appearance in Friday's 30-27 overtime loss to Tarleton State. He posted one tackle in his college football debut.

"This is more than a display of leadership; it's a testament to the character West Point is building in him—a readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it," Pickett wrote. "To see that courage and selflessness in action firsthand was truly incredible.

"Thank you to our daughter Lauren for capturing this moment on video! Also, a huge thank you to the Highland Falls Police Department, Highland Falls Fire Department, and all the first responders who arrived on the scene so quickly. Whenever we visit the Academy, it's a blessing to be surrounded by true heroes—both on and off the field."

Pickett Jr. is the nephew of former NFL defensive back Ike Taylor, who played 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowls. He played on both sides of the ball in high school and competed in the high jump and long jump for Raleigh (N.C.) Enloe's track and field team. According to his Army roster bio, Pickett Jr. volunteers as a youth ambassador for Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh and spent time in Mexico with his parents to build homes for the less fortunate.