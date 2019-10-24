Army signs official bowl tie-in deal with Independence Bowl for future games
The Army and independence just go together like peanut butter and jelly
In an agreement that makes all the sense in the world, the Independence Bowl has reached an agreement with Army. The bowl announced a contract with the Service Academy on Thursday that will tie it to the game at least three times in the next six seasons.
As per the deal, Army will be the game's primary tie-in, with the Knights scheduled to play in the game in 2020, 2022 and 2024, provided Army attains bowl eligibility in those seasons.
"The Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport," Independence Bowl chairman Art Carmody IV said in a statement. "Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football."
Army has only played in eight bowl games in the football program's history -- including each of the last three years -- and one of those appearances has been in the Independence Bowl. It was in 1996 that Army lost to Auburn 32-29. If you're a bowl sponsor enthusiast like myself, you already know that was the last rendition of the game sponsored by Poulan Weed Eater.
As per the agreement, Army will have the chance to accept a bid from another bowl game once during the three-year cycle with the Independence Bowl. As for which team Army will face in the game, that has not been announced yet. This year's Independence Bowl will be played between an ACC school and an SEC school, but it's the final year of the deal that has those two conferences serving as the game's primary tie-ins.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama QB Tagovailoa expected back soon
This is welcome news for Crimson Tide fans with LSU coming up in a couple weeks
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's USC vs. Colorado game 10,000 times.
-
The Six Pack: Smart picks for Week 9
The Process is inching closer to even on the season, do you dare to keep the faith?
-
Texas vs. TCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's TCU vs. Texas game 10,000 times.
-
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Oklahoma vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arkansas vs. Alabama game 10,000...
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game