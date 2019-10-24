Army signs official bowl tie-in deal with Independence Bowl for future games

In an agreement that makes all the sense in the world, the Independence Bowl has reached an agreement with Army. The bowl announced a contract with the Service Academy on Thursday that will tie it to the game at least three times in the next six seasons.

As per the deal, Army will be the game's primary tie-in, with the Knights scheduled to play in the game in 2020, 2022 and 2024, provided Army attains bowl eligibility in those seasons.

"The Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport," Independence Bowl chairman Art Carmody IV said in a statement. "Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football."

Army has only played in eight bowl games in the football program's history -- including each of the last three years -- and one of those appearances has been in the Independence Bowl. It was in 1996 that Army lost to Auburn 32-29. If you're a bowl sponsor enthusiast like myself, you already know that was the last rendition of the game sponsored by Poulan Weed Eater.

As per the agreement, Army will have the chance to accept a bid from another bowl game once during the three-year cycle with the Independence Bowl. As for which team Army will face in the game, that has not been announced yet. This year's Independence Bowl will be played between an ACC school and an SEC school, but it's the final year of the deal that has those two conferences serving as the game's primary tie-ins.