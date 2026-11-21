Continuing the history of trolling one another prior to next month's end-of-season rivalry bout, Army one-upped Navy on Saturday after several cadets entered Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and left a gift for the Midshipmen.

According to The Athletic, Army cadets rearranged the usual "GO NAVY" seats in the upper deck at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium early Saturday morning before kickoff against Memphis.

A Navy spokesperson told The Athletic that security cameras recorded cadets in uniform around 1 a.m. and that they managed to move the bolted-down chairbacks over the next several hours. More than a dozen Navy staffers reportedly put the seats back in their proper positions at daybreak, and fans were unaware of the switch by the time the gates opened for Saturday's game.

Navy (3-6) needs to win out this season to reach bowl eligibility under coach Brian Newberry, while Army (5-4) hosts ECU on Saturday in a separate American showdown.

The Army–Navy football rivalry, which airs exclusively on CBS through the 2038 season, dates back to 1890, with the Midshipmen holding a 64-55-7 all-time lead in the series. Navy has won consecutive games against Army, who had won the previous two after the programs alternated wins and losses beginning in 2019.

The last on-campus game played between the two came in 2020 in West Point, New York, when the Black Knights blanked the Midshipmen, 15-0.

This season's game will be played on Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Changes coming to Army-Navy game

Earlier this week, the FBS Oversight Committee approved a waiver allowing the historic rivalry game to be played as a 13th contest in the 2027 season coinciding with the adoption of the 24-team playoff.

With conference championship games eliminated, this waiver allows Army and Navy to play 12 regular-season games prior to playoff selection day. Then, the two rivals will meet the following weekend to continue one of the greatest traditions in sports while ensuring that the game gets a Saturday to itself.

"The waiver will also allow Army and Navy to have 12 games, like all other FBS teams, for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to consider for inclusion into the bracket, followed by a 13th game against each other after playoff selections are made," the committee said in its announcement.

Since 2009, the Black Knights and Midshipmen have played on the second weekend of December to accommodate conference championship weekend, but that changes beginning next season.