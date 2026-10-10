A Saturday tripleheader of service academy football begins at noon in West Point, where Army will host Tulane in a battle of 2-2 teams in the American. Then at 3:30 p.m., it'll be Navy hosting Tulsa with both teams looking for their first wins in AAC play. The nightcap comes at 7:30 p.m. when Northern Illinois hosts Air Force in their first meeting as Mountain West foes.

CBS Sports Network will carry all four games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 6 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Tulane at Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -3.5

The Black Knights and Green Wave both come into this game at 2-2 on the season, and will look to get into the American conversation with a win. Both teams want to run the ball, and this game will come down to whose defense can limit the other's big play potential on the ground. Tulane comes in off a hard-fought win over Southern Miss last week, while Army went on the road and lost a close one to Louisiana Tech. The Green Wave hope to keep rolling and get a win as a short road dog, while the Black Knights hope they can shore up their defense and get back above .500.

Tulsa at Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -2.5

Tulsa's had an up-and-down start to the season, beginning the year on a high after stunning Oklahoma State, but have dropped back-to-back games, including a heartbreaker in an overtime shootout last week against North Texas. They will have to shift gears from North Texas' tempo to a Navy team wanting to grind it out on the ground. The Midshipmen lost the first leg in the Commander In Chief's trophy race last week to Air Force in a 14-9 defensive struggle that dropped them to 1-3 on the season. That makes this game vital to their chances of a bowl bid, and they need to figure some things out offensively to beat the Golden Hurricane.

Air Force at Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -7.5

Fresh off their win over Navy, Air Force will look to continue flying high in a Mountain West matchup with new conference foe Northern Illinois. The Falcons got some unfortunate news that starting quarterback Liam Szarka is out for the season with a lower leg injury, shifting the pressure onto Evan Medders to keep Air Force in the hunt in the Mountain West. His first start will come on the road against a winless Northern Illinois squad that is 137th in the nation in scoring offense (13.8 points per game) and 131st in scoring defense (36.3 ppg allowed).