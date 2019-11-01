Army vs. Air Force odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Air Force Falcons at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is 6-2 overall and 4-0 at home, while Army is 3-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. Air Force is only so-so against the spread (5-3), but Army has really struggled (2-6). The Falcons are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Air Force vs. Army odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Army vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has simulated Air Force vs. Army 10,000 times. The model is leaning over.

Last week, the Falcons turned the game against Utah State into a track meet and got the victory after winning the total yardage battle 472-123 in the 31-7 win. Air Force's success was spearheaded by the efforts of fullback Timothy Jackson, who rushed for 148 yards and one TD on 25 carries, as well as running back Kadin Remsberg, who rushed for 92 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

The Black Knights were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the loss against San Jose State 34-29 in their last outing. Reserve quarterback Christian Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Two offensive stats to consider: The Falcons enter the matchup with 31 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, the Black Knights are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 75.4 on average.

