An American Conference battle has the Army Black Knights (1-2) traveling to play the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Thursday evening. Last week, the North Texas Mean Green beat Army 45-38 in an overtime bout. East Carolina had their two-game win streak put to an end. On Sept. 20, the BYU Cougars defeated the Pirates 34-13.

Kickoff from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, is at 7:30 p.m. ET. East Carolina leads the all-time series 8-1, but Army won 45-28 in their last meeting in 2024. The Pirates are 4-point favorites in the latest Army vs. East Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus. ECU is the -187 favorite on the money line (risk $187 to win $100). Before making any Army vs. East Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. East Carolina. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Army vs. East Carolina:

Army vs. East Carolina spread Pirates -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Army vs. East Carolina over/under 52.5 points Army vs. East Carolina money line East Carolina -187, Army +154

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights are a run-first team that will consistently pound the rock. Army is third in the nation in rushing offense (301.3) with 4.4 yards per rush. Quarterback Dewayne Coleman is a dual threat under center, leading the team in rushing yards (217), while adding 230 passing yards and four total touchdowns. He has rushed for 100-plus yards and a score in consecutive games.

Army also has running back Hayden Reed and quarterback Cale Hellums, who have rushed for 180-plus yards. Reed is second on the team in rushing yards (211) and two scores. Hellums has a team-high three touchdowns and logged 184 rushing yards. Receiver Brady Anderson is the main pass-catcher with five receptions for 167 yards (33.4 average) and two touchdowns.

Why East Carolina can cover

East Carolina's offense averages 31 points and 462.3 yards per game. Quarterback Katin Houser is completing 68.4% of his throws for 1,258 passing yards and five touchdowns. He's gone over 280 passing yards with multiple passing touchdowns in two games this season. The Pirates have three players with more than 250 receiving yards.

Receiver Brock Spalding leads the team in receiving yards (285), along with 19 catches and a touchdown. Receiver Yannick Smith has 282 receiving yards and two scores, including a season-best nine catches for 146 yards in his last outing. The Pirates have scored 35-plus points in two matchups this campaign.

How to make Army vs. East Carolina picks

