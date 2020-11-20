The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field in Michie Stadium. Army is 6-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while Georgia Southern is 6-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. This is the first time that these two programs have gone head-to-head, but it should be an interesting matchup stylistically with both teams featuring option offenses.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and this could wind up being a crucial game for bowl selection. The Black Knights are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Army vs. Georgia Southern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 40.

Here are several college football odds for Army vs. Georgia Southern:

Army vs. Georgia Southern spread: Army -3.5

Army vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 40 points

Army vs. Georgia Southern money line: Army -175, Georgia Southern +150

What you need to know about Army

The Black Knights have to be aching after a bruising 38-12 loss to the Tulane Green Wave last Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for Army, but the Black Knights got two touchdowns from QB Christian Anderson. It was a rare poor performance from an Army defense that ranks ninth in the nation in points allowed per game (15.0)

The Black Knights have been an incredibly disciplined bunch in Nate Woody's first season as defensive coordinator but they've also proven to be capable of changing the complexion of the game at any given moment with three defensive touchdowns. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan has been all over the field for Army this season. He leads the team in total tackles (60) and tackles for loss (8.0) and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Saturday Georgia Southern sidestepped the Texas State Bobcats for a 40-38 win. It was another big night for Georgia Southern's QB Shai Werts, who accumulated 51 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 120 yards. The four-year starter at Georgia Southern has now accounted for 60 total touchdowns in his career.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Black Knights come into Saturday's contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 27. The Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 275.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation.

How to make Army vs. Georgia Southern picks

