Week 5 of the college football season got underway Thursday and the action continues all through the weekend with another loaded schedule of games on CBS Sports Network as conference title races continue to intensify across the nation. Two games took place Friday, with three more on the docket for Saturday as the first week of October dawns on what has been a compelling season across the country thus far.

To get things started Friday, UTSA defeated host Middle Tennessee 45-30 as the Blue Raiders came out flat after last week's upset of Miami in the Conference USA opener for both teams. Then, in a late-night Mountain West showdown, a much-improved UNLV squad played host to New Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Recap)

Saturday's triple-header starts at Army, where the Black Knights host winless Georgia State in a battle of teams seeking traction after tough starts. Then, in the afternoon, Fresno State returns to action following a bye week to play at UConn. Finally, Wyoming hosts San Jose State in the nightcap in a Mountain West battle.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 5 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

Georgia State at Army



Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -7.5 | Will the Black Knights cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 5 projections

Storylines: These teams are a combined 1-6 but likely better than their records suggest. Georgia State fell to 0-4 last week with a 41-24 loss against Coastal Carolina, but the Panthers also started 1-4 last season before rallying for an 8-5 season. Army beat Villanova 49-10 two weeks ago for its first victory and had last week off. These teams split their two previous meetings in 2019 and 2021.

Fresno State at UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -24 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 5 projections

Storylines: When Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field in the Bulldogs' loss at USC two weeks ago, the prospect of his return this season looked bleak. But Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said this week that Haener is now "week-to-week" with an ankle injury. Whether he plays against UConn or not, the Bulldogs (1-2) should have enough firepower to get past a UConn squad that was outscored 100-10 over the past two weeks against Michigan and NC State.

San Jose State at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State -3 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 5 projections

Storylines: San Jose State followed up its near-upset of Auburn in Week 2 with a 34-6 win over Western Michigan last week while holding the Broncos to just 201 total yards. The Spartans are 2-1 and making their Mountain West debut against a Wyoming team that is 3-2 (1-0 MWC) after a 38-24 loss at BYU last week. The Cowboys beat Air Force 17-14 in Week 3 to begin league play.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5, and which big favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,600 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.