Army vs. Hawaii odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Army West Point and Hawaii. Here are the results:
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on the Army Black Knights in a 12:30 a.m. ET kickoff early Sunday morning at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium in a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Hawaii is 8-4 overall and 5-2 at home, while Army is 5-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Rainbow Warriors are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Army odds, while the over-under is set at 56. Before you make any Army vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.
Now, it has simulated Hawaii vs. Army 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Rainbow Warriors came out on top in a nail-biter against San Diego State last week, sneaking past 14-11. Normally known for their high-flying offense, it's been the defense that has gotten the job done for Hawaii the past two game, giving up just the 11 points in that game and only seven the week before against UNLV. Quarterback Cole McDonald has thrown for 3,151 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.
Meanwhile, Army had an almost 400-yard edge in a resounding 47-6 victory over VMI in its last outing. Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had a stellar game for Army as he rushed for 208 yards and one TD on 16 carries. Hopkins Jr. put himself on the highlight reel with a 63-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
Two offensive stats to consider for this matchup: Hawaii enters the matchup with 33 passing touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. The Black Knights have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 40.
So who wins Hawaii vs. Army? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
