Army vs. Houston, Armed Forces Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

You won't find many bowl games with more contrasting styles than the Armed Forces Bowl. Then again, most games involving Army are ones of contrasting styles. The Black Knights are a triple-option nightmare and the results show. Army won 10 games for a second straight season (and third in history) with an 11-win season on the horizon. Houston, on the other hand, was one of college football's highest scoring offenses when quarterback D'Eriq King was healthy. And now the Cougars will once again be without its best player with defensive tackle Ed Oliver moving on to the NFL Draft.

Can Army put a cap on its standout year or will Houston rebound from a rough November in which it lost three of its final four games? Here's what you need to know about the Armed Forces Bowl below ...

Event: Armed Forces Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Army: The offense gets all the attention, but it's really Army's defense that has been the difference. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was hired away by North Carolina, but the foundation he installed is in place. The Knights are giving up a mere 18 points per game and have allowed 28 touchdowns all season. They're also one of the best defenses at keeping opposing offenses out of the red zone (27 attempts). A lot of these numbers are due to Army's ball-hogging offense -- Army's defensive efficiency is far lower -- but against a potent offense like Houston's, Army will need to find some key stops.

Houston: Go back to the end of October and the Cougars were 7-1 and ranked in the AP Top 25. Then, things unraveled. Oliver had been dealing with a knee injury and was basically unable to contribute for the final month of the season. Then, adding insult to injury, King went down with a season-ending knee injury against Tulane. As a result, the Cougars lost three of their final four games and were unable to capture the AAC West crown. How this offense performs will be interesting to watch as playing Army usually means limited possessions. There won't be many opportunities to score so Houston needs to make the most of them.

The Black Knights run the triple option and do it well. They lead college football with 766 rushing attempts (nearly 64 rushes per game), and while time of possession isn't normally a pertinent stat, they're also No. 1 in that category as well at 38:50 per game -- nearly four minutes more than the next team. Playing Army is a grind and even with time to prepare, can Houston's defense stop this immovable object? Pick: Army -3.5

