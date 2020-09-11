The Army Black Knights will take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field in Michie Stadium. Army opened its season with a 42-0 win over MTSU last week after entering as the 3.5-point favorite. The Blue Raiders managed just 184 yards of total offense against a stout Army defense, but now they'll be tested by a ULM offense that averaged 461.1 yards per game last season.

The Black Knights are favored by 21 points in the latest Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Louisiana-Monroe vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Louisiana-Monroe vs. Army:

Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread: Army -21

Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe over-under: 54.5 points

Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe money line: Army -1200, Louisiana-Monroe +750

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights were 5-8 last year but are coming off of a 42-0 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders this past Saturday. The Black Knights played typical Jeff Monken football in the Week 1 win, dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage and winning the turnover battle considerably.

MTSU managed just 75 rushing yards on 24 attempts while Army put ups 340 yards on the ground. Army recovered a pair of fumbles and a had a couple of interceptions in the route and winning the turnover battle will be critical against a more prolific ULM offense on Saturday.

Why Louisiana-Monroe can cover

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe struggled last season, ending up 5-7. However, the Warhawks appeared to find their rhythm offensively late in the season. ULM put up at least 563 yards of total offense in three of its last four games and averaged at least 7.5 yards per play in each of those three contests. Up against a methodical Army squad, they'll need to be able to eat up chunks of yardage and score quickly on Saturday.

A couple numbers from last year to keep in mind before kickoff: Army was third best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 297.2 on average. Louisiana-Monroe ranked third worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 252.7 on average.

How to make Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe picks

The model has simulated Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana-Monroe vs. Army spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.