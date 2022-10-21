The Army West Point Black Knights will try to build on their 42-17 win over Colgate when they face the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. Army was on a two-game losing streak prior to that win, as it had been blown out by Georgia State and then-No. 15 Wake Forest. Louisiana-Monroe is on a three-game losing skid following a 41-34 loss at South Alabama.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Black Knights are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.5.

Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread: Army -7

Army vs. Louisiana-Monroe over/under: 56 points

Why Army can cover

Army was without several starters against Colgate last week due to injuries, but the backups stepped up in the 42-17 win. Senior quarterback Jemel Jones made his first start of the season, rushing 13 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard scamper. Freshman running back Hayden Reed had 11 carries for 87 yards and a score for Army, which ranks second nationally in rushing yards per game (286.6).

The Black Knights finished with 467 yards of offense last week and have a system that is built for backups to excel in. They are facing a Louisiana-Monroe defense that has allowed at least 28 points in three straight games, including 41 points to South Alabama last week. The Warhawks are on a 10-game road losing streak, while Army has won 16 of its last 19 home games.

Why Louisiana-Monroe can cover

Army's injuries could become a much bigger deal in this game, as this will be a much higher level of competition than Colgate. The Black Knights were without their starting running back and quarterback, and they are both questionable to play on Saturday. Their offense has not been great this month, scoring a combined 24 points in blowout losses to Georgia State and Wake Forest.

Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last two games by one touchdown, but it has scored at least 21 points in four straight games since getting blown out by then-No. 2 Alabama. Sophomore quarterback Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,437 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for 190 yards and three scores. The Warhawks have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and Army has only covered once in its last eight games.

